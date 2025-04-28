Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rockfall Claims Family's Lives Near Aizawl

A tragic landslide incident occurred near Aizawl, claiming the lives of a couple and their daughter when a large rock fell on their car. The incident happened in Pukpui as they returned from the Lengpui airport. Their son, who was driving, survived with injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Rockfall Claims Family's Lives Near Aizawl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed three lives near Aizawl when a large rock fell on a family's car on Monday afternoon, police reported.

The incident occurred in the Pukpui area at around 3:30 pm. The family was returning from Lengpui airport when the calamity struck. The parents and their daughter died instantly, while the son, who was at the wheel, was injured.

The family had gone to pick up their daughter returning from another state. The car was crushed by a massive rock that fell from a cliff, leaving it severely damaged. Police and locals retrieved the bodies, which were taken to the family's home in the Falkland neighborhood of Aizawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025