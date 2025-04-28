Tragedy Strikes: Rockfall Claims Family's Lives Near Aizawl

A tragic accident claimed three lives near Aizawl when a large rock fell on a family's car on Monday afternoon, police reported.

The incident occurred in the Pukpui area at around 3:30 pm. The family was returning from Lengpui airport when the calamity struck. The parents and their daughter died instantly, while the son, who was at the wheel, was injured.

The family had gone to pick up their daughter returning from another state. The car was crushed by a massive rock that fell from a cliff, leaving it severely damaged. Police and locals retrieved the bodies, which were taken to the family's home in the Falkland neighborhood of Aizawl.

