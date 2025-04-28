Perilous Paths: Migrants' Desperate Trek from Africa to Saudi Arabia

In the rugged mountains of northern Yemen, a tragic scene reveals the fatal consequences of a journey embarked upon by scores of migrants. These individuals, seeking better opportunities in Saudi Arabia, fell victim to what the Houthi group described as a U.S. airstrike on a detention center.

Annually, hundreds of thousands of Africans, driven by hopes for employment, traverse the perilous Bab al-Mandab strait and navigate conflict-ridden Yemen. This lesser-known migration route, highlighted by the U.N. as one of the world's busiest, involves overcoming numerous hazards, including unscrupulous smugglers, armed factions, and treacherous landscapes.

Despite the constant threat of violence and deportation in Saudi Arabia, many migrants, primarily from Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia, continue their daunting journey. Often exploited by smugglers and facing the peril of drowning during sea crossings, they persist in the desperate search for a better life.

