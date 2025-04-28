Left Menu

Jharkhand's Bold Move to Rescue Abducted Workers in Niger

The Jharkhand government is intensifying efforts to rescue five kidnapped migrant workers in Niger, coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs. The workers, from Giridih district, were abducted by armed men near their workplace. The Indian embassy and local authorities are working for their swift and safe release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:31 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand government has ramped up efforts to secure the release of five migrant workers who were abducted in Niger. The state is collaborating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to achieve a safe return for the workers.

The incident occurred on April 25, when armed men kidnapped the workers, along with 26 locals and 12 other international workers, in a military-style operation near the Telabari area, 25-30 km from their company's site. Reports indicate 12 casualties among the locals in this violent encounter.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging intervention following requests from the workers' families. The Indian embassy in Niger is aware and actively engaged with local authorities to ensure the workers' safe return amid ongoing tensions in the region.

