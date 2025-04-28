Erdogan's Call for Peace Amidst South Asian Tensions
Turkey's President Erdogan seeks de-escalation between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, which led to an exchange of small arms fire. Erdogan expressed his hopes for peace in a speech in Ankara after a cabinet meeting.
In a bid to quell rising tensions in South Asia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called for a de-escalation between Pakistan and India. His remarks come in the aftermath of a fatal attack on tourists in Kashmir that has reignited conflict in the region.
Erdogan, addressing the media in Ankara following a cabinet meeting, emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue and resolution. The incident, which spurred an exchange of small arms fire between the two nations, highlights the volatile situation.
Turkey's involvement underscores its role in international diplomacy as it aims to foster stability and peace across conflicted territories. Erdogan's appeal is seen as a crucial step towards reducing hostilities and preventing further violence.
