Inferno in Iran: Catastrophic Blast in Bandar Abbas Port Leaves Nation Reeling

At least 65 people have perished and over 1,200 were injured in a significant explosion at Iran's strategic container port of Bandar Abbas, officials announced. The incident, which set off a massive blaze now under control, has kept firefighters engaged for over 48 hours amid toxic fume emissions.

Iranian authorities continue rescue operations and began investigations into possible negligence or sabotage, with some individuals already summoned. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a thorough inquiry in a bid to uncover the root cause of this disaster.

The explosion occurred as Iran was engaged in nuclear discussions in Oman with the U.S. Tensions were further exacerbated by a subsequent cyber attack attempt on Iran's infrastructure, as officials seek answers to the port devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)