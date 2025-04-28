Left Menu

Engineer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

Pramod Jumale, a section engineer with the PWD department in Maharashtra, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Thane for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh. The engineer had demanded the bribe for processing a bill related to a sewer project, according to the complainant.

A section engineer from the Public Works Department in Bhiwandi, Thane, was caught in an anti-corruption sting while allegedly accepting a Rs 2.20 lakh bribe. This arrest by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) brings attention to ongoing corrupt practices in public offices.

The accused, Pramod Jumale, faced allegations from a contractor who accused him of demanding a bribe to prepare a bill for a sewer construction project completed under the gram panchayat. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke confirmed that a plan was set in motion after a formal complaint was lodged.

The investigation, culminating in a successful operation on April 28, confirmed the bribe demand, resulting in the engineer's capture. An FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as investigations continue.

