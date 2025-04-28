Engineer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

A section engineer from the Public Works Department in Bhiwandi, Thane, was caught in an anti-corruption sting while allegedly accepting a Rs 2.20 lakh bribe. This arrest by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) brings attention to ongoing corrupt practices in public offices.

The accused, Pramod Jumale, faced allegations from a contractor who accused him of demanding a bribe to prepare a bill for a sewer construction project completed under the gram panchayat. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke confirmed that a plan was set in motion after a formal complaint was lodged.

The investigation, culminating in a successful operation on April 28, confirmed the bribe demand, resulting in the engineer's capture. An FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)