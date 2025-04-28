Left Menu

Controversial Posts Ignite Legal Battle at Lucknow University

Madri Kakoti, an assistant professor at Lucknow University, faces legal action for allegedly posting harmful content on social media following the Pahalgam attack. A complaint by student Jatin Shukla led to the registration of a case under multiple legal sections, citing threats to India's unity and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:42 IST
In a significant legal move, authorities have filed a case against Madri Kakoti, an assistant professor from the Linguistic Department of Lucknow University, for purportedly sharing objectionable content on social media. The controversial posts surfaced after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The legal proceedings were sparked by a complaint from Jatin Shukla, a first-year MA Hindi student affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Shukla accused Kakoti of consistently undermining the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India through her social media posts on the X platform.

The complaint has led to charges under various sections, including promoting enmity and spreading false information, raising serious questions about national integration and harmony. The case underscores the ongoing challenges in managing online speech and its implications on societal cohesion.

