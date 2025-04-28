Uttar Pradesh Leads Swift Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh has achieved near-total repatriation of Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terror attack, the government announced Monday. All except one have been expelled following orders from the Centre, marking a first for Indian states.

The swift action was initiated under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who spearheaded a high-level meeting with Home Department officials and security agencies. Immediate directives were given to state police to escort Pakistani citizens to the border, ensuring their safe departure from India.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar confirmed that these measures resulted in the expulsion of all Pakistani citizens from the state, with the remaining individual scheduled for deportation by April 30. Concurrently, steps have commenced to identify Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a comprehensive approach to security.

