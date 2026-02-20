EU Analyzes U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Tariffs
The EU is scrutinizing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Trump's tariffs, maintaining its position for low tariffs. The EU stresses the importance of stability in transatlantic trade and remains in active discussions with the U.S. to understand their next steps.
The European Union is meticulously examining the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn President Donald Trump's broad-ranging tariffs. An EU spokesperson confirmed the ongoing analysis on Friday, emphasizing the union's steadfast advocacy for low tariffs.
"We note the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling and are carefully analyzing its implications. We remain in close communication with the U.S. Administration, seeking clarity on their intended response to the ruling," the spokesperson explained.
The EU highlights the necessity for stability and predictability in the trading relationship across the Atlantic, underscoring its commitment to promoting low tariffs and continuing efforts to reduce them, added the spokesperson.
