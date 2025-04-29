FBI Turns to Polygraph Tests in Crackdown on Information Leaks

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has introduced the use of polygraph tests to identify sources of internal information leaks. In a statement to Reuters, the bureau confirmed this action as part of their investigation, underlining the growing scrutiny within federal agencies.

This new measure, originally reported by The Washington Post, is seen as part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to tackle leaks to the press since his return to office. His administration has been vigilant in identifying individuals who provide confidential information to journalists.

Further intensifying efforts, the U.S. Justice Department has eased constraints on subpoenaing media records to help leak investigations. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of potential prosecutions relating to leaks from the Pentagon, while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has committed to pursuing leakers aggressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)