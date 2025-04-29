Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt

The Supreme Court has firmly rejected the bail plea of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, according to a verdict delivered on Tuesday.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, found no justification for granting bail to Bhatt, who has been convicted of a 1990 custodial death case.

Bhatt's appeal against his conviction and life sentence remains in place as the top court expedites the hearing process.

