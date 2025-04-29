Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt
The Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, reaffirming his life imprisonment in a 1990 custodial death case. The court saw no merit in suspending the sentence, with his appeal pending. Bhatt's convictions in multiple cases continue amidst ongoing trials.
The Supreme Court has firmly rejected the bail plea of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, according to a verdict delivered on Tuesday.
The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, found no justification for granting bail to Bhatt, who has been convicted of a 1990 custodial death case.
Bhatt's appeal against his conviction and life sentence remains in place as the top court expedites the hearing process.
