Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt

The Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, reaffirming his life imprisonment in a 1990 custodial death case. The court saw no merit in suspending the sentence, with his appeal pending. Bhatt's convictions in multiple cases continue amidst ongoing trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:16 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt
Sanjiv Bhatt
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has firmly rejected the bail plea of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, according to a verdict delivered on Tuesday.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, found no justification for granting bail to Bhatt, who has been convicted of a 1990 custodial death case.

Bhatt's appeal against his conviction and life sentence remains in place as the top court expedites the hearing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025