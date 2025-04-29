France Poised to Reinstate Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Deal Ambiguities

France has cautioned that it may reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran if nuclear program negotiations falter, as communicated by its foreign minister at the U.N. Security Council.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, which includes France, Britain, and Germany, will expire in October, leaving these nations with the capability to initiate a sanctions snapback.

The European nations, often referred to as the E3, are pressing for a resolution as Iran and the U.S. engage in talks amid potential significant impacts on Iran's economy.

