France Poised to Reinstate Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Deal Ambiguities

France warns it may reinstate United Nations sanctions on Iran if the nuclear deal negotiations fail. The 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, involving France, Britain, and Germany, expires soon. If no agreement is reached, European sanctions could severely impact Iran's economy, as diplomatic efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • France

France has cautioned that it may reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran if nuclear program negotiations falter, as communicated by its foreign minister at the U.N. Security Council.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, which includes France, Britain, and Germany, will expire in October, leaving these nations with the capability to initiate a sanctions snapback.

The European nations, often referred to as the E3, are pressing for a resolution as Iran and the U.S. engage in talks amid potential significant impacts on Iran's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

