Supreme Court Delays Plea on Convicted Politicians Forming Parties

The Supreme Court has postponed its decision on a petition that seeks to prevent convicted individuals from establishing political parties and assuming leadership roles. The plea, led by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay, was pushed to August 11 by a bench including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Chief Justice Khanna, who steps down in May, emphasized the urgency of Parliament's intervention to address the contentious issue, delaying the case due to an impending schedule. The bench expressed concerns over the legality of convicted individuals influencing elections despite being barred from participating directly.

This plea focuses on the constitutional evaluation of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and calls for reforms to enhance inner party democracy and to decriminalize the electoral system. Many convicted politicians continue to hold significant power, prompting calls for legislative changes to protect democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)