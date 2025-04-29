Left Menu

Last Pakistani Deportation: Maryam's Emotional Appeal

As Uttar Pradesh prepares to deport its last Pakistani citizen, Maryam Khan appeals to remain with her Indian husband, Amir. Married three years ago and residing on a short-term visa, Maryam seeks to stay in India despite escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The situation is closely monitored by authorities.

Maryam
  • Country:
  • India

With the Uttar Pradesh government's deadline looming, Maryam Khan, originally from Islamabad, has made a heartfelt plea to stay in India with her husband. The couple, married for three years, faces separation amid deportations of Pakistani citizens following a tragic terror attack.

The state's nearly complete repatriation of Pakistani nationals, rapidly executed within 24 hours, leaves Maryam as the last in Uttar Pradesh. Despite her short-term visa, she hopes to secure a long-term stay to remain with her husband Amir in Khurja.

Authorities, responding to heightened tensions after the Pahalgam incident that claimed 26 lives, have been vigilant. Maryam is under strict monitoring as officials deliberate her fate Wednesday, under the state's expedited compliance with central directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

