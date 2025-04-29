Supreme Court Decision Could Reshape Federal Independence

As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on President Donald Trump's removal of federal labor board members, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is on tenterhooks, watching for potential implications on his own tenure. This landmark case probes the boundaries of presidential authority over federal agencies that are structurally cushioned from direct presidential control under congressional mandates.

The firings of Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox—appointed by Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden—spotlight the legal tension between for-cause removal protections and presidential power, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. The fear is that a decision sanctioning Trump's actions could jeopardize similar protections for Federal Reserve officials, challenging the Fed's ability to operate free from political disruptions.

Significantly, the justices' verdict could set a precedent for how agencies considered independent, like the Federal Reserve, balance operational autonomy while adhering to constitutional provisions. Experts, however, caution against crafting exceptions that may appear to reflect the justices' political inclinations rather than sound legal philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)