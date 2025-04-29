Left Menu

Supreme Court Cracks Down on Builder-Bank Nexus in NCR's Real Estate Scandal

The Supreme Court orders a CBI probe into Supertech Limited's projects, highlighting a nexus between banks and developers affecting homebuyers in NCR. It directs forming a special investigation team and involving top authorities to investigate the misuse of subvention schemes that exploited buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:41 IST
Supreme Court Cracks Down on Builder-Bank Nexus in NCR's Real Estate Scandal
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance against the alleged 'unholy' alliance between banks and real estate developers, instructing the CBI to initiate a preliminary inquiry into Supertech Limited's projects in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh reviewed a CBI affidavit and directed the police chiefs of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to provide a list of qualified personnel to aid in forming a special investigation team (SIT).

Further directives were issued to top officials from the Greater Noida and Noida Authorities, as well as entities like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the RBI. Affected homebuyers, facing financial burdens due to delayed projects, prompted repeated calls for an in-depth investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025