Tragic Encounter: Youth Shot in Alleged Affair Dispute

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by a man disapproving of an affair with his daughter. The incident occurred in Etawah district's Khedahelu village. The alleged shooter, Anil Kumar, was detained by the police. A gun was seized from him, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

An 18-year-old was allegedly shot dead over a romantic dispute in Khedahelu village, Etawah district. The police reported that the victim, Lavkush, was killed by a man unhappy with his purported relationship with the man's daughter.

The tragic incident occurred late Monday night. As Lavkush, a resident of Auraiya district, attempted to enter the girl's house to meet her, he was reportedly shot by her father, Anil Kumar. Locals alerted the police after hearing the gunshot and discovered Lavkush's body near the alleged assailant's house.

The police confirmed Kumar's arrest, having recovered a weapon from him. Lavkush's body has been sent for an autopsy, and the investigation continues following a complaint lodged by his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

