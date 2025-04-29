Malta's Golden Passport Scheme Ruled Illegal by EU Court

The European Court of Justice has mandated Malta to cease its controversial 'golden passport' initiative, which permits affluent individuals to purchase citizenship, citing it as a breach of EU law. This programme, historically widespread across Europe, has faced significant criticism due to concerns over links to transnational crime and sanctions evasion.

Despite reforms, the court deemed Malta's scheme as illegal, noting it improperly commercialized EU citizenship and failed to ensure solidarity and trust among EU Member States. This decision has sparked mixed reactions; transparency advocates praised the ruling, while some Maltese politicians viewed it as politically charged.

The decision marks a pivotal moment in EU citizenship law, following actions against Cyprus and Bulgaria, both of whom ended similar schemes in recent years. These passport programmes have been increasingly scrutinized over their potential misuse, especially amid geopolitical tensions such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)