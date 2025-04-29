Left Menu

Intensified Security Drills at Aap Shambhu: Enhanced Measures for Public Safety

The National Security Guard (NSG) and local police executed a mock security drill at Aap Shambhu temple in Jammu. Aimed at enhancing safety measures and preparing for potential threats, the exercise included coordination among agencies and improved patrols after a recent terror incident in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Security Guard (NSG), in collaboration with police forces, recently conducted a mock security drill at the Aap Shambhu temple complex in Jammu. This exercise aimed to bolster security readiness and assure public safety, according to official statements.

Supported by advanced security equipment and unmanned surveillance systems, the drill was part of broader efforts to upgrade security protocols and safeguard the public. Similar drills have been performed at GMC Hospital and the railway station, emphasizing the routine nature of these exercises, according to one police official.

Heightened security followed a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, prompting intensified measures, including increased patrols around the temple. Tuesday's drill was designed to simulate real-life emergencies, ensuring seamless collaboration among various security agencies to protect critical infrastructure and public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

