Tragic Demise of AAP Leader's Daughter in Canada Sparks International Inquiry

A shocking development has emerged involving the Indian community in Ottawa, Canada, as Vanshika Saini, the 21-year-old daughter of an AAP leader from Punjab, was found dead just days after being reported missing.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa released a statement on Monday confirming the tragic news, stating they had been working closely with local authorities and community groups to investigate the case.

Vanshika's family has appealed to the Indian government for assistance in bringing her body back to Punjab. The Ottawa Police have been urged to prioritize the investigation amid widespread concern within the local Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)