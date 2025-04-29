Manohar Lal Champions Nuclear, Renewable Energy in Gujarat Visit

In a significant two-day visit to Gujarat on 27–28 April 2025, Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, spearheaded critical discussions on India's energy future. The visit highlighted a comprehensive agenda including the promotion of nuclear power, renewable energy initiatives, and urban development collaborations with the Gujarat state leadership.

On 28 April 2025, Shri Manohar Lal chaired the Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Power, focusing on the "Roadmap for Development of Nuclear Power Generation." The session witnessed vibrant discussions on how nuclear energy can become a cornerstone of India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Hon’ble Minister underlined India's firm commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. He emphasized that expanding the share of non-fossil fuel-based power generation, particularly nuclear energy, is critical. Given that the power sector accounts for over 40% of global energy-related emissions, Shri Manohar Lal stressed that nuclear energy offers a stable and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuels.

Committee members reviewed strategic measures to scale up nuclear energy capacity, expedite ongoing projects, and foster greater public-private collaboration in the sector.

Strategic Meetings with Gujarat Leadership

Meeting with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel

As part of his Gujarat tour, Shri Manohar Lal met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, at his official residence in Gandhinagar. The leaders exchanged views on strengthening the state's power infrastructure and discussed synergies between state and central initiatives in the urban development sector.

The discussion covered key aspects of renewable energy promotion, urban infrastructure modernization, and smart city advancements. The Minister lauded Gujarat's leadership in renewable energy adoption and emphasized the Centre’s support to further accelerate these efforts.

Discussions with Gujarat's Energy Minister Shri Kanu Desai

On 28 April, Shri Manohar Lal held an in-depth meeting with Gujarat's Minister of Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals, Shri Kanu Desai. Focused on advancing the clean energy transition and enhancing transmission infrastructure, the dialogue produced several key outcomes.

The Government of Gujarat assured swift action to resolve pending land acquisition and Right of Way (RoW) hurdles impacting critical transmission projects at Vataman and Pirana. These projects are vital for evacuating power from upcoming renewable energy hubs. Shri Desai also confirmed accelerated implementation of the smart metering program across Gujarat to boost sector efficiency and consumer services.

The state leadership welcomed the Ministry of Power’s recently released guidelines aimed at simplifying RoW acquisition, which are expected to reduce project delays significantly. Both leaders committed to maintaining close coordination to ensure that Gujarat remains at the forefront of India's energy transition.

Visit to Kakrapar Atomic Power Project

During the tour, Shri Manohar Lal visited the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP), one of India’s premier nuclear power generation facilities located in Gujarat. The Minister reviewed the ongoing projects at the site, acknowledged the contributions of engineers and staff, and discussed strategies to enhance nuclear capacity while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The visit underscored the Union Government's emphasis on expanding nuclear energy production as a vital element of India's energy mix.

Tour of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU)

On the concluding day of his visit, Shri Manohar Lal toured Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), an institution known for its emphasis on innovation, research, and industry collaboration.

During his visit, the Minister toured the SOPAL facility — a 45 MW solar PV assembly line established with an investment of ₹32 crore. He praised the initiative for providing students with hands-on training in solar manufacturing, positioning them at the cutting edge of India's solar industry.

Additionally, Shri Manohar Lal engaged in comprehensive discussions with PDEU’s Director General and senior officials. Topics included the university’s genesis, its Centres of Excellence in Battery Energy Storage Systems, Smart Grids, and Advanced Manufacturing, as well as its strategic future roadmap.

The Minister appreciated PDEU’s model of fostering industry-driven education and its contribution to building a skilled workforce ready to meet India's energy sector demands.