Ashok Khemka: The Unyielding Bureaucrat's Final Bow

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who has garnered a reputation for his integrity during a prolific 34-year career featuring 57 transfers, is set to retire on Wednesday. Khemka will conclude his tenure as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department.

The spotlight turned on Khemka in 2012 when he annulled the mutation relating to a high-profile Gurugram land deal linked to Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra. His career has been marked by a relentless fight against corruption, even offering his services to the vigilance department to combat graft.

Despite frequent reassignments, which are viewed as politically motivated, Khemka has maintained a stoic stance toward his circumstances. He expressed regret over his lack of promotion to Secretary but remained resolute in his mission against corruption, a capacity he hopes to serve in before retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)