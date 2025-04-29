Canada's Political Comeback Amidst Global Tensions

In a remarkable political resurgence, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal party emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections, largely benefiting from the backlash against President Trump's tariffs and comments. The Liberals secured 168 districts, leaving the Conservatives trailing with 144.

In Syria, the fall of Bashar al-Assad has created a stark divide in economic fortunes. While some entrepreneurs thrive under new free-market conditions, others suffer setbacks, alarmed by the shift from Assad's protectionist regime.

Amidst worldwide challenges, from Spain and Portugal's blackout recovery to uncertainty in Ukraine, world events underline the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions and economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)