Family Tragedy: A Father’s Deadly Disapproval
A retired CRPF official in Jalgaon fatally shot his daughter, an MBBS graduate, due to disapproval of her marriage to a less-educated spouse. The incident occurred at a family ceremony, revealing deeper familial tensions. The father and his son are facing serious charges.
The investigation into a shocking family tragedy in Jalgaon has unveiled a father's disapproval of his daughter's marriage as the motive behind a chilling murder.
On Saturday night, Kiran Mangle, a retired CRPF official, allegedly shot dead his 24-year-old daughter, Tripti Wagh, and wounded her husband, Avinash Wagh, using his licensed revolver at a family celebration. The attack was reportedly triggered by Tripti's marriage to Avinash, whom Kiran deemed unworthy due to his lower educational background.
Following the incident, local residents retaliated against Kiran Mangle, who is now in a critical condition at a hospital. Meanwhile, Avinash is being treated for his injuries in Pune. Authorities have apprehended Kiran's son, Nikhil Mangle, who was present during the crime. The father-son duo faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
