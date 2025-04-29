Turkey and Italy Forge Ahead with Defense Cooperation
Turkey and Italy have vowed to bolster their defense industry collaboration with upcoming projects. Following discussions between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, both countries have established a trade volume target of $40 billion annually.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey and Italy are set to enhance their collaboration in the defense industry through new projects, as announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.
In a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Erdogan emphasized the significant progress made and the formation of new partnerships and projects with Italy to strengthen their defense cooperation.
The leaders also revealed a new annual trade volume target of $40 billion between Turkey and Italy, reflecting the burgeoning economic ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meloni's Mission: Bridging the Gap between Washington and Brussels
Trump Sees Valuable Ally in Italy's Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Bridging Tensions in US-Europe Trade Relations
Trump and Meloni's Diplomatic Tango: Navigating EU-US Trade Tensions
Cross-Atlantic Diplomacy: Meloni's Strategic Role in U.S.-Europe Trade Talks