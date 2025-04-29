Turkey and Italy Forge Ahead with Defense Cooperation

Turkey and Italy are set to enhance their collaboration in the defense industry through new projects, as announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

In a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Erdogan emphasized the significant progress made and the formation of new partnerships and projects with Italy to strengthen their defense cooperation.

The leaders also revealed a new annual trade volume target of $40 billion between Turkey and Italy, reflecting the burgeoning economic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)