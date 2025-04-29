Delhi Court's Verdict Looms Over BJP MP Yogender Chandolia's 2020 Assault Case

A Delhi court is poised to deliver its verdict on May 3 regarding whether or not BJP MP Yogender Chandolia will face charges related to a 2020 incident involving the assault of a public official in the capital.

The presiding judge, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, reserved judgment on Tuesday after hearing detailed arguments from both state counsel and the defense team. Charges under consideration include obstructing a public servant in duty, assaulting an official, and wrongful restraint.

Chandolia was previously granted bail on January 8, following a court summons which required his appearance. The impending verdict will determine if charges will be formally framed against the MP.

