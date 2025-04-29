Activist Gautam Navlakha Seeks Permanent Stay in Delhi

Gautam Navlakha, a well-known activist implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has filed a petition with a special court to relocate permanently to Delhi. He reports facing significant challenges in maintaining a stable lifestyle in Mumbai due to financial constraints.

Navlakha, 72, argues that he is unable to fulfill his basic needs, such as housing and food, because he is unemployed and economically reliant on acquaintances. Arrested in April 2020, he received bail in May 2024 with stipulations that include not leaving Mumbai without court approval.

The special court, led by judge Chakor Bhaviskar, has called for a response from the National Investigation Agency regarding Navlakha's request. Meanwhile, the accused highlights his previous career as a journalist in Delhi and his potential to regain financial independence there, amid the ongoing trial demands.

