Left Menu

Activist Gautam Navlakha Seeks Permanent Stay in Delhi

Activist Gautam Navlakha, embroiled in a legal case, has requested permission from a special court to reside permanently in Delhi. He cites financial difficulties in Mumbai due to unemployment and dependency on friends. Previously an eminent journalist, Navlakha hopes to re-establish stability in Delhi. The court awaits the NIA's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:05 IST
Activist Gautam Navlakha Seeks Permanent Stay in Delhi
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Navlakha, a well-known activist implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has filed a petition with a special court to relocate permanently to Delhi. He reports facing significant challenges in maintaining a stable lifestyle in Mumbai due to financial constraints.

Navlakha, 72, argues that he is unable to fulfill his basic needs, such as housing and food, because he is unemployed and economically reliant on acquaintances. Arrested in April 2020, he received bail in May 2024 with stipulations that include not leaving Mumbai without court approval.

The special court, led by judge Chakor Bhaviskar, has called for a response from the National Investigation Agency regarding Navlakha's request. Meanwhile, the accused highlights his previous career as a journalist in Delhi and his potential to regain financial independence there, amid the ongoing trial demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025