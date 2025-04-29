Eric Trump Discusses Gulf Region's Security and Economic Growth

In a recent interview with Reuters in Dubai, Eric Trump emphasized the Gulf region's reliance on United States' security measures for fostering local economic growth. Speaking on behalf of the Trump Organization, he underscored the necessity for a strong and safe global environment.

Eric Trump remarked that the UAE is less susceptible to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, noting the nation's robust, service-oriented economy. He suggested that this economic structure allows the UAE to navigate tariff-related challenges effectively, benefiting the broader Gulf region.

The interview coincided with Eric Trump's attendance at the launch of a new luxury tower in Dubai, a collaborative project between the Trump Organization and Dar Global, a leading real estate developer.

