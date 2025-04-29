Rwandan Army Escorts Southern African Troops to Tanzania
Rwanda's army is facilitating the withdrawal of Southern African troops through its territory to Tanzania, as they exit the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This movement is overseen by a spokesperson from the Rwandan army, highlighting regional military cooperation.
The Rwandan army has taken on the task of escorting Southern African troops as they make their way through Rwanda en route to Tanzania. This movement marks their withdrawal from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to a statement released by a spokesperson for the Rwandan army on Tuesday, this escort mission underscores regional efforts to maintain order and cooperation in military ventures across borders.
The move comes at a time of strategic realignment in the region, and it represents a significant cooperation between the military forces of neighboring countries, ensuring a smooth transition and exit of troops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
