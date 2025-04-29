Left Menu

Crackdown on Drugs: Punjab Police Sets Zero-Tolerance Deadline

The Punjab DGP has issued a deadline to district police chiefs to eliminate street drugs by May 31. Accountability will be fixed, and a performance review will follow. The police aim to sever drug supply chains and seek citizen aid in reporting traffickers. A recent campaign has led to numerous arrests.

Updated: 29-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:35 IST
In a significant move to combat drug proliferation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has given district police chiefs a hard deadline to eradicate narcotics from the streets by May 31, with strict accountability measures set for officers from senior levels down to SHOs.

During a high-level meeting, DGP Yadav, together with top police officials, laid out a robust plan to dismantle drug supply networks statewide. Attendees, including senior police leadership, committed to applying rigorous strategies, ensuring all officers face performance reviews post-deadline.

The police have also intensified efforts at 755 identified drug hotspots, employing advanced technology and strategic operations. This is coupled with increased de-addiction initiatives. The ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign has already resulted in significant arrests and drug seizures since March 1.

