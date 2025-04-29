Left Menu

Human Resource Crunch Delays India's Mediation Council Launch

Attorney General R Venkataramani cites human resource shortages for delays in establishing a mediation council following the Mediation Act. Concerns over suitable candidates and vested interests are highlighted. A forthcoming conference aims to progress India's mediation ecosystem despite challenges.

Attorney General
  • Country:
  • India

Attorney General R Venkataramani attributed delays in establishing a mediation council to a human resource crunch, two years after the Mediation Act was passed by Parliament.

During a press interaction, Venkataramani expressed concerns over staffing issues, highlighting difficulties in finding suitable candidates for such statutory roles, including judicial appointments.

In response to these challenges, the Union Law Minister's suggested candidates were met with reservations from Venkataramani, who emphasized the importance of careful selection and the potential influence of vested interests. An upcoming mediation conference is anticipated to address these concerns and advance the mediation ecosystem.

