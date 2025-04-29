Left Menu

Justice Gavai Appointed as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. He will officially assume the role on May 14 following the retirement of CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Gavai, currently the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, will serve a six-month term.

  • Country:
  • India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, effective May 14, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna upon his retirement.

The official announcement came from the law ministry through a formal notification, designating Justice Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice.

Justice Gavai, the senior-most judge after CJI Khanna, will serve a tenure of six months until December 23, when he reaches the age of 65.

