Innovating Audit: CAG's Call for Synergy and Ethical Leadership
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India held a conclave focusing on strengthening stakeholder engagement, ethical leadership, and technological innovations. The event promoted dialogue, showcased best practices, and explored new audit methodologies. Emphasis was placed on collaboration and excellence in public sector auditing with over 150 attendees.
- Country:
- India
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), K Sanjay Murthy, stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement and ethical leadership at a strategic leadership conclave, aimed at fostering synergies within the organization.
The event, which concluded Tuesday, served as a dialogue platform facilitating vertical and horizontal integration of audit practices. Murthy highlighted the necessity of technological adoption while maintaining the core institutional values that define CAG's operations.
Alongside the discussions, over 70 nationwide entries showcased innovative practices; noteworthy among them were remote compliance audits and digitization of pension systems. The conclave also explored remote audit capabilities in varied sectors, reflecting the CAG's commitment to maintaining audit effectiveness amidst changing contexts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Africa Must Chart Its Own Future—AfDB’s Adesina Urges Self-Reliance, Innovation
Jitendra EV Drives into the Future: A Bold Investment in Innovation and Expansion
Kisan Kumbh 2025: Championing Sustainability and Rural Innovation
Boosting Innovation: Rs 10,000 Crore Fund for Startups
UAE Cybersecurity Awards: Honoring Innovation and Leadership in Digital Security