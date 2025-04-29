Innovating Audit: CAG's Call for Synergy and Ethical Leadership

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), K Sanjay Murthy, stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement and ethical leadership at a strategic leadership conclave, aimed at fostering synergies within the organization.

The event, which concluded Tuesday, served as a dialogue platform facilitating vertical and horizontal integration of audit practices. Murthy highlighted the necessity of technological adoption while maintaining the core institutional values that define CAG's operations.

Alongside the discussions, over 70 nationwide entries showcased innovative practices; noteworthy among them were remote compliance audits and digitization of pension systems. The conclave also explored remote audit capabilities in varied sectors, reflecting the CAG's commitment to maintaining audit effectiveness amidst changing contexts.

