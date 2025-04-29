Railway Station Ruckus: Arrests Made Over Assault and Religious Comments
Two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a railway police officer at Rani Kamlapati railway station, Madhya Pradesh, after a drinking dispute. The suspects face charges under India's Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity between groups. The incident drew political criticism over regional law enforcement.
- Country:
- India
Authorities arrested two individuals on Tuesday, suspected of assaulting a Government Railway Police officer after he objected to their consumption of alcohol inside a parked car at Rani Kamlapati railway station, according to officials. A previous arrest had been made immediately after the incident.
GRP Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha identified the arrested suspects as Dilip Ahirwar and Aman Yadav, revealing they faced charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between groups through religion-based comments.
The arrests came amid opposition criticism targeting the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh over the region's law and order state. The arrests followed a video of the confrontation surfacing on social media, drawing public and political attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
