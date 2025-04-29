Left Menu

MP Cabinet Acts Against Stubble Burning with Financial Penalties

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned a temporary halt to the Kisan Samman Nidhi financial aid for farmers involved in stubble burning. Furthermore, these farmers' produce will not be bought at the MSP for a year. The measures aim to curb pollution from stubble burning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:25 IST
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a one-year suspension of financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers found engaging in stubble burning, a minister revealed on Tuesday. This decision is part of swift actions by the government to reduce pollution levels in the state.

According to Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the produce from such farmers will not be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a year. The state government emphasizes that this measure is not intended as a penalty, but as a necessary environmental protection step whose significance extends to future generations.

During the same cabinet meeting, several other decisions were taken, including approving a new employee transfer policy and increasing the dearness allowance for state government employees by five percent to match central government standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

