MP Cabinet Acts Against Stubble Burning with Financial Penalties

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a one-year suspension of financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers found engaging in stubble burning, a minister revealed on Tuesday. This decision is part of swift actions by the government to reduce pollution levels in the state.

According to Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, the produce from such farmers will not be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a year. The state government emphasizes that this measure is not intended as a penalty, but as a necessary environmental protection step whose significance extends to future generations.

During the same cabinet meeting, several other decisions were taken, including approving a new employee transfer policy and increasing the dearness allowance for state government employees by five percent to match central government standards.

