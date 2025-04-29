Nigeria's New Military Strategy: Major General Abubakar Takes Command

Nigeria has taken decisive action by appointing Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar as the new commander to combat insurgency in the troubled northeast region. This move follows a series of renewed attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP that have claimed numerous lives.

Abubakar, the 15th commander to lead this critical operation, brings extensive experience from his previous roles, including deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence College. His leadership is expected to invigorate the military's strategy against the insurgents, who have recently employed sophisticated tactics such as armed drones.

Security experts express concerns over the increasing attacks, with ISWAP claiming responsibility for a deadly assault in Borno State this week. The military hopes that Abubakar's appointment signals a strengthened resolve to counteract these threats effectively.

