Loan Scam Unveiled: Maharashtra Minister Accused in Farmer Fraud Case

In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and others are accused of fraudulently securing nearly Rs 9 crore in loans using farmers' names and forged documents. The case, registered following a court directive, involves sugar mill officials and bank staff who allegedly siphoned loan amounts.

Updated: 29-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:29 IST
Authorities in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district have filed charges against BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and 53 others, including directors of a sugar mill, for allegedly securing loans nearing Rs 9 crore through forged documents in farmers' names.

According to the complaint by sugarcane cultivator Balasaheb Vikhe, the fraudulent activity dates back to 2004, where sugar mill officials and bank staff collaborated to siphon off loan amounts meant for farmers by using fake documents.

The unfolding scam has prompted a strong political reaction, with Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand Vikhe Patil's resignation in light of the "shameful" episode impacting the Mahayuti government.

