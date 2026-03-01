Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Farmers Electrocuted in their Field

Two farmers were tragically electrocuted in Ratauli village when they came into contact with a live wire while irrigating their field. Villagers attempted a rescue, but the cousins were pronounced dead at a local hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Farmers Electrocuted in their Field
In a tragic incident, two farmers were electrocuted in Ratauli village, Asandra, while irrigating their field, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday.

Ramkumar Pal, aged 45, and his cousin Saheb Prasad Pal, aged 48, contacted a live stay wire of a power pole. Villagers quickly intervened, using sticks to remove the victims from the wire and transporting them to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

The deceased were identified as the sole providers for their families, deepening the impact of this loss. Police have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination and confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain details surrounding the electrocution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

