Tragedy Strikes: Farmers Electrocuted in their Field

In a tragic incident, two farmers were electrocuted in Ratauli village, Asandra, while irrigating their field, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday.

Ramkumar Pal, aged 45, and his cousin Saheb Prasad Pal, aged 48, contacted a live stay wire of a power pole. Villagers quickly intervened, using sticks to remove the victims from the wire and transporting them to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

The deceased were identified as the sole providers for their families, deepening the impact of this loss. Police have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination and confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain details surrounding the electrocution.

