Unveiling the Arms Trail: Bulgaria to Sudan via the UAE

A United Nations panel is delving into the mysterious journey of Bulgarian mortar rounds that made their way to Sudan, originally intended for the United Arab Emirates. Recent seizures of these munitions were reported in North Darfur, sparking concerns due to the ongoing conflict involving the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Bulgaria asserted that it had not authorized any re-export to a third party after its shipment to the UAE in 2019. Meanwhile, the UAE disputes claims of investigation into its alleged involvement in Sudan's turmoil, although the U.N. Security Council has extended the panel's mandate to continue probing the matter.

Amid these developments, Sudan has taken legal action against the UAE at the World Court, accusing it of violating the Genocide Convention by arming the RSF. The UAE, however, denies these charges, citing inaccuracies in the claims and challenging the court's jurisdiction.

