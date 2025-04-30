Left Menu

Mass Drone Attack Ravages Dnipro

Russian forces attacked Dnipro with drones, killing one and causing fires that damaged private homes, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant offensive, Russian forces launched a widespread drone assault on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro late Tuesday night. The attack tragically resulted in the death of one individual while igniting numerous fires throughout the area, as reported by the region's governor.

Governor Serhiy Lysak, communicating via the Telegram messaging platform, confirmed the outbreak of fires across the city. The attack also led to the damage of several private residences, escalating the distress of local citizens.

This aggressive move marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, further emphasizing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in affected regions as civilian lives and properties bear the brunt of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

