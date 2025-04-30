Mass Drone Attack Ravages Dnipro

In a significant offensive, Russian forces launched a widespread drone assault on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro late Tuesday night. The attack tragically resulted in the death of one individual while igniting numerous fires throughout the area, as reported by the region's governor.

Governor Serhiy Lysak, communicating via the Telegram messaging platform, confirmed the outbreak of fires across the city. The attack also led to the damage of several private residences, escalating the distress of local citizens.

This aggressive move marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, further emphasizing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in affected regions as civilian lives and properties bear the brunt of the conflict.

