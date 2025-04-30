Left Menu

Drone Attacks Shake Russian Border Regions

A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod region resulted in two deaths and three injuries. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported multiple incidents involving drones targeting localities. Additional attacks in the Kursk region caused further injuries and damage. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted recent military successes in the Kursk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 04:05 IST
A Ukrainian drone collided with a car in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. This incident marked the start of a day filled with drone assaults in the area.

Governor Gladkov reported that later episodes involved injuries to five individuals from drone encounters affecting cars in three border areas. Six regions experienced drone-related damage to buildings, yet no additional casualties occurred.

Meanwhile, Alexander Khinshtein, the Kursk regional governor, disclosed that drones struck the town of Rylsk, injuring three and damaging multiple structures, including residential and educational facilities. Verification of these events is still pending. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, articulated confidence in recent military advances in the Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

