A Ukrainian drone collided with a car in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. This incident marked the start of a day filled with drone assaults in the area.

Governor Gladkov reported that later episodes involved injuries to five individuals from drone encounters affecting cars in three border areas. Six regions experienced drone-related damage to buildings, yet no additional casualties occurred.

Meanwhile, Alexander Khinshtein, the Kursk regional governor, disclosed that drones struck the town of Rylsk, injuring three and damaging multiple structures, including residential and educational facilities. Verification of these events is still pending. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, articulated confidence in recent military advances in the Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)