Joint U.S.-UK Operation Strikes Houthi Drone Factory in Yemen

U.S. and British forces launched a joint military operation in Yemen on Tuesday, targeting a Houthi military installation involved in drone manufacturing, the British Ministry of Defence announced.

This operation follows President Trump's directive to intensify U.S. military activities against Houthi rebels amid ongoing assaults on Red Sea shipping routes.

The strike, conducted at night to minimize civilian presence, highlights escalating tensions and concerns over civilian casualties, further complicating the enduring conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)