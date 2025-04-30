Left Menu

Court Grants Exemption to TMC Leaders in Protest Case

A Delhi court granted temporary exemption to TMC leaders from personal court appearance in a case related to an unauthorized protest outside the Election Commission of India last April. Several leaders were directed to appear on May 13. The protest challenged central probe agency actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:20 IST
Court Grants Exemption to TMC Leaders in Protest Case
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ECISVEEP)
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has temporarily excused several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from appearing in court in connection with a protest that took place last April outside the Election Commission of India. The decision came from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who granted exemption to eight leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhle, among others.

The protest, criticized for defying a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC, was held to challenge the actions of central probe agencies such as CBI, NIA, ED, and the Income Tax Department. The protestors demanded changes in the leadership of these agencies, alleging that they were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

The leaders are now scheduled to appear in court on May 13 for their next hearing. Meanwhile, TMC leader Vivek Gupta appeared before the court and was directed to submit a bail bond, and new summons were issued to Santanu Sen after previous ones went unserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025