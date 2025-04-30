Court Grants Exemption to TMC Leaders in Protest Case
A Delhi court granted temporary exemption to TMC leaders from personal court appearance in a case related to an unauthorized protest outside the Election Commission of India last April. Several leaders were directed to appear on May 13. The protest challenged central probe agency actions.
A Delhi court has temporarily excused several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from appearing in court in connection with a protest that took place last April outside the Election Commission of India. The decision came from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who granted exemption to eight leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhle, among others.
The protest, criticized for defying a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC, was held to challenge the actions of central probe agencies such as CBI, NIA, ED, and the Income Tax Department. The protestors demanded changes in the leadership of these agencies, alleging that they were targeting opposition parties at the behest of the BJP-led central government.
The leaders are now scheduled to appear in court on May 13 for their next hearing. Meanwhile, TMC leader Vivek Gupta appeared before the court and was directed to submit a bail bond, and new summons were issued to Santanu Sen after previous ones went unserved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
