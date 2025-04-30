Security Measures Reviewed at Jammu's Tourist Hotspots Post-Pahalgam Attack

A senior police officer has embarked on a thorough evaluation of the security measures at prominent tourist destinations near Jammu after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to official reports on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, made inspections at Patnitop, Nathatop, and Sanasar, which see significant tourist activity year-round. The visit was part of a broader strategy to secure popular locations along the old alignment of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Accompanied by high-ranking officials, Patil's visit aimed to scrutinize existing security protocols and bolster safety measures. Discussions with local stakeholders focused on enhancing surveillance, law and order, and the overall visitor experience to ensure these sites remain attractive tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)