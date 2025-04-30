Algeria's Military Mobilisation Overhaul Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The Algerian government has put forth a proposal for a new law aimed at streamlining the nation's military mobilisation processes as tensions escalate with neighboring countries Morocco and Mali, as well as former colonial power France.

This legislative draft, which received governmental approval earlier in the month, is anticipated to be formally introduced this Wednesday by Algeria's Minister of Justice. The move follows a deterioration in Franco-Algerian relations, particularly after France backed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara—an area also claimed by the Polisario Front with support from Algiers.

Algerian army chief Said Changriha's visits to military zones and recent military incidents, including the downing of a drone near Mali's border, underscore the volatile climate. Concerns are mounting among Algerians, with citizens like retired teacher Aziza Sahoui expressing worry over the motives behind the proposed legislative measures.

