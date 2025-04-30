Russia Claims Control Over Strategic Donetsk Village

On Wednesday, Russia's Defence Ministry declared that its military forces had seized control of Nove, a village situated in Ukraine's disputed Donetsk region, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

The announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, although Reuters emphasized that it could not independently corroborate the outcome of the battlefield event reported by Russian sources.

The capture of Nove is perceived to provide a strategic edge in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the intense and volatile situation in the region.

