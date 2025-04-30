Left Menu

Russia Claims Control Over Strategic Donetsk Village

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Nove, a village in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region. This information, reported by Russia's Interfax, has not been independently verified by Reuters. The control of Nove is viewed as a tactical advantage in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:52 IST
Russia Claims Control Over Strategic Donetsk Village
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, Russia's Defence Ministry declared that its military forces had seized control of Nove, a village situated in Ukraine's disputed Donetsk region, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

The announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, although Reuters emphasized that it could not independently corroborate the outcome of the battlefield event reported by Russian sources.

The capture of Nove is perceived to provide a strategic edge in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the intense and volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025