Supreme Court to Review Lokpal's Authority Over High Court Judges

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would review, in July, the Lokpal's order to launch a probe into complaints against a sitting high court judge. This decision highlights the ongoing tension between anti-corruption initiatives and judicial autonomy.

Justice B R Gavai, heading a special bench with Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka, emphasized that the chief justice must determine the course of action, stating, "It is a matter of propriety." The review stems from a suo motu proceeding initiated by the court concerning the Lokpal's January 27 order.

The Lokpal had directed two complaints, alleging undue influence by the judge, to the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court had earlier paused the Lokpal's investigation, citing concerns over judicial independence. The court will evaluate the boundaries of Lokpal's jurisdiction regarding the 2013 Act.

