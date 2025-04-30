Switzerland's Stance Against Hamas: New Law Takes Effect

Switzerland is set to enforce a new law banning Hamas and affiliated groups from May 15. This move is designed to prevent the Palestinian militant organization from using Switzerland as a secure base. The law facilitates the implementation of entry bans and expulsions, as detailed by the government.

The legal measure, approved by parliament last December, follows Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. That attack resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and over 50,000 casualties in Gaza due to Israel's ensuing counteractions, according to reports. The new legal framework provides Swiss authorities with the means to take decisive action against any activities or support for Hamas within its borders.

The Swiss government's initiative includes placing preventive police measures, which encompass issuing entry bans and carrying out expulsions. Additionally, the law is designed to make it more challenging for Hamas to leverage Switzerland as a financial base for their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)