Tensions Rise in the South China Sea: A Focus on Scarborough Shoal

China's coastguard announced it has bolstered law enforcement patrols in contentious waters around the Scarborough Shoal, a disputed area in the South China Sea, on Wednesday.

This comes at a time of heightened tensions with the Philippines, as the coastguard endeavors to enforce laws through tracking, surveillance, and interception operations.

China affirms its commitment to protecting its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to issue a response to China's recent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)