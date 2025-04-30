Left Menu

PIB Debunks Fake News on Northern Commander's Departure

The Press Information Bureau debunked claims by pro-Pakistan social media accounts regarding the removal of Indian Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar after the Pahalgam attack. These posts are false; Lt Gen Kumar is retiring on April 30, with Lt Gen Pratik Sharma as his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:00 IST
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted false claims made by pro-Pakistan social media accounts alleging that the Indian Army's Northern Commander, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, has been dismissed following the Pahalgam attack.

In reality, the general officer is scheduled to retire on April 30, and his role will be taken over by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma. The PIB Fact Check team described the social media rumors as 'fake'.

Moreover, the Ministry of Defence warned against misinformation circulating on platforms like WhatsApp, urging the public to stay skeptical and rely on official government sources for precise information regarding the Indian Army's activities.

